Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Announces Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

The latest announcement is out from Yantai North Andre Juice Co ( (HK:2218) ).

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of the year. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the remainder of the year.

More about Yantai North Andre Juice Co

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the juice industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on producing and distributing juice products.

Average Trading Volume: 6,473,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$15.53B

