Yankuang Energy Reports Q3 2025 Coal Production and Sales Data

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1171) ) has shared an announcement.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited announced the third-quarter 2025 operational data for its overseas subsidiary, Yancoal Australia Limited. The data revealed a 9% decrease in the production volume of saleable coal compared to the same quarter in 2024, while sales volume saw a slight increase of 3%. However, the average realized price per tonne dropped by 18%, indicating potential challenges in market pricing. This announcement may impact the company’s financial performance and market positioning as it navigates fluctuating coal prices.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in China, primarily involved in the energy sector. It focuses on the production and sale of coal, with its operations extending internationally through its subsidiary, Yancoal Australia Limited, which is listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 34.04%

Average Trading Volume: 44,619,874

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$142.5B

