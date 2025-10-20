Yankuang Energy Reports Growth in Coal and Chemical Segments for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1171) ) has provided an announcement.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited reported a notable increase in its coal business for the third quarter of 2025, with production and sales volumes of saleable coal rising by 4.92% and 10.08% respectively compared to the previous year. The coal chemicals segment also showed mixed results, with significant year-on-year increases in the production and sales of glycol, caprolactam, and polyformaldehyde, while methanol and ethyl acetate experienced declines. These changes reflect the company’s strategic adjustments and market responses, including the consolidation of Shandong Energy Group Northwest Mining Co., Ltd., and the commencement of a new urea production facility, which contributed to the overall growth in urea production and sales.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in China, primarily operating in the coal and coal chemicals industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of coal and various chemical products, positioning itself as a significant player in these markets.

