Yangtze Optical Fibre Announces Board Changes with New Director Nomination

An update from Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co ( (HK:6869) ) is now available.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co. announced the resignation of Mr. Xiong Xiangfeng as a non-executive director due to his retirement. His departure is not expected to disrupt the company’s board operations or affect its normal functioning. The company has proposed Mr. Qiu Xiangping as a new non-executive director, pending shareholder approval. Mr. Qiu brings extensive experience from his roles in related industries, which may enhance the company’s strategic direction and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6869) stock is a Hold with a HK$40.00 price target.

More about Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co., a company incorporated in China, operates in the optical fiber and cable industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of optical fiber and cable products, serving a substantial market in telecommunications and related sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 34,779,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.47B



