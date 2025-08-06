Yanchang Petroleum Issues Profit Warning Amid Falling Oil Prices

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Yanchang Petroleum International Limited ( (HK:0346) ) has provided an announcement.

Yanchang Petroleum International Limited has issued a profit warning due to losses in its Canadian oil and gas production business, attributed to falling international crude oil prices. The global economic challenges, including the Russo-Ukrainian war and tensions in the Middle East, have contributed to a decrease in crude oil demand, impacting the company’s financial performance.

More about Yanchang Petroleum International Limited

Yanchang Petroleum International Limited is a company involved in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the production of these resources. The company operates primarily in Canada and is affected by international crude oil price volatility.

Average Trading Volume: 2,170,563

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$462M

For detailed information about 0346 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue