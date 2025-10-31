Yamato Kogyo Revises Full-Year Earnings Forecast Upward Amid Strong Q2 Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Yamato Kogyo Co ( (JP:5444) ).

Yamato Kogyo Co., Ltd. has announced a revision to its full-year consolidated earnings forecast due to better-than-expected performance in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company reported higher revenue and profit primarily from its domestic subsidiaries, driven by increased sales volume and reduced foreign exchange losses. Despite challenges such as low-priced Chinese steel exports and a global slump in steel demand, the company anticipates continued benefits from the weak yen and U.S. government tariffs, leading to an upward revision in their earnings forecast.

More about Yamato Kogyo Co

Yamato Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on products such as H-beams and other steel materials used in civil engineering and construction. The company is involved in various segments, including the Steel (Japan) Segment and Trackwork materials Segment, with a market focus that includes domestic and international operations.

Average Trading Volume: 194,049

Current Market Cap: Yen578.2B

