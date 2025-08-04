Yamanashi Chuo Bank Reports Strong Q1 Financial Results and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8360) ).

Yamanashi Chuo Bank reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with ordinary revenues rising by 28.9% and ordinary profit increasing by 18.3% compared to the previous year. The bank also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd.

Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. is a financial institution listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in providing banking services. The company focuses on serving the financial needs of its regional clientele, offering a range of banking products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 134,090

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen91.83B

