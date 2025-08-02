Yamaha Corporation Reports Decline in Q1 Earnings

Yamaha Corporation ( (YAMCF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Yamaha Corporation presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Yamaha Corporation, a leading entity in the musical instruments and audio equipment industry, is renowned for its diverse range of products including pianos, digital instruments, and professional audio equipment. The company operates primarily in the musical instruments and audio equipment sectors, with additional ventures in automobile components and factory automation.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Yamaha Corporation reported a decline in revenue and profits compared to the same period last year. The company’s revenue decreased by 7.4% to ¥103,888 million, while core operating profit and operating profit saw significant drops of 49.2% and 50.1%, respectively. The profit before income taxes also fell sharply by 71.8%.

Key financial metrics highlighted a challenging period for Yamaha. The company’s profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 74.7% to ¥2,382 million, and basic earnings per share fell to ¥5.26 from ¥19.05 in the previous year. Despite these declines, the company managed to increase its cash and cash equivalents to ¥103,166 million, up from ¥98,012 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead, Yamaha Corporation has revised its full-year forecast, anticipating a slight decrease in revenue and a significant reduction in core operating profit and operating profit. The company remains focused on navigating the current economic challenges while leveraging its strong market position in the musical instruments and audio equipment sectors.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue