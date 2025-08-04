Yamagata Bank Acquires Treasury Shares as Part of Buyback Strategy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Yamagata Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8344) ).

Yamagata Bank, Ltd. announced the acquisition of 76,700 treasury shares at a total cost of 116,537,600 yen, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, executed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 350,000 shares, reflecting the bank’s efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Yamagata Bank, Ltd.

Yamagata Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial industry, providing banking services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 8344.

Average Trading Volume: 118,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen46.76B

