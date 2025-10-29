Xylem Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Xylem Inc ( (XYL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Xylem Inc presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xylem Inc., a Fortune 500 company, specializes in providing innovative water solutions globally, focusing on optimizing water and resource management across various sectors. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Xylem Inc. announced a revenue of $2.3 billion, marking an 8% increase from the previous year, with earnings per share rising by 4% to $0.93 and adjusted earnings per share up by 23% to $1.37. The company attributed this growth to strong demand and effective execution across all segments, particularly in Measurement and Control Solutions and Water Solutions and Services, which saw double-digit gains. Xylem’s net income for the quarter was $227 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.2%, reflecting a 200 basis point increase from the previous year. This margin expansion was driven by productivity savings and strong price realization, despite challenges from inflation and investments. Looking ahead, Xylem has raised its full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance, forecasting a revenue of approximately $9.0 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.0 to 22.3%. The company remains confident in its ability to deliver sustainable growth and value creation, supported by resilient market demand and strategic initiatives.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue