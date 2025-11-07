XWELL Announces 2025 Annual Meeting Date Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 6, 2025, XWELL, Inc. announced that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on December 18, 2025. The company has changed the meeting date by more than 30 days from the previous year, prompting a new deadline for stockholder proposals and nominations. Stockholders must submit proposals or nominations by November 17, 2025, to be considered for inclusion in the meeting’s proxy materials, in accordance with the company’s bylaws and SEC regulations.

Spark’s Take on XWEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XWEL is a Underperform.

XWELL’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, with significant challenges in revenue, profitability, and cash flow. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further weighing down the score. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield highlight valuation concerns. The absence of positive earnings call insights or corporate events leaves the stock with a low attractiveness score.

More about XWELL

Average Trading Volume: 22,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.12M

