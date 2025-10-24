XVIVO Perfusion AB Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2025

Xvivo Perfusion AB ( (XVIPF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Xvivo Perfusion AB presented to its investors.

XVIVO Perfusion AB, a leading MedTech company based in Gothenburg, Sweden, specializes in developing innovative technologies for organ preservation and transplantation. The company is dedicated to extending the life of major organs such as lungs, hearts, livers, and kidneys, aiming to address the global organ shortage crisis.

In its latest earnings report for January to September 2025, XVIVO Perfusion AB reported a slight decline in net sales, amounting to SEK 586 million, a 1% decrease year-on-year. The company experienced organic growth of 1% in local currencies, with the Abdominal business area showing a robust sales growth of 31%. Despite challenges, the company maintained a strong gross margin of 74%.

Key financial highlights include a positive organic growth of 6% excluding heart trials, driven by strong performance in the Abdominal segment. The Thoracic segment faced a decline due to reduced heart trial revenues and currency effects. The company reported an operating income (EBIT) of SEK 51.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18%. Strategic advancements include FDA approvals for heart and liver technologies and significant progress in clinical trials.

Looking ahead, XVIVO Perfusion AB remains optimistic about its growth prospects, anticipating a gradual recovery in the global transplant market. The company is poised to leverage its innovative technologies to enhance organ preservation and transplantation processes, with a focus on expanding its market presence and addressing external challenges such as currency fluctuations and regulatory hurdles.

