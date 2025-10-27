XTI Aerospace Invests in Valkyrie for Vanguard Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

XTI Aerospace ( (XTIA) ) has issued an update.

On October 21, 2025, XTI Aerospace made a $2 million strategic investment in Valkyrie Sciences Holdings LLC through a convertible promissory note. This investment is part of a broader alliance to develop the Vanguard Platform, an intelligent technology system for next-generation VTOL aircraft, leveraging Valkyrie’s expertise in AI and advanced materials. The collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of XTI’s TriFan 600 aircraft, positioning XTI at the forefront of aerospace innovation and expanding opportunities in both commercial and defense markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (XTIA) stock is a Sell with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XTI Aerospace stock, see the XTIA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on XTIA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XTIA is a Underperform.

XTI Aerospace’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, negative profit margins, and cash flow issues. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. These factors collectively contribute to a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on XTIA stock, click here.

More about XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. is an aviation company based near Denver, Colorado, developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities. The company also operates the Inpixon business unit, a leader in real-time location systems technology used globally to optimize operations and enhance safety in industrial facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,535,864

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $45.32M

For an in-depth examination of XTIA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue