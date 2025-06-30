Xtep International Adjusts Convertible Bond Prices Following Dividend Declaration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Xtep International Holdings ( (HK:1368) ).

Xtep International Holdings Limited has announced adjustments to the conversion prices of its 2021, 2024, and 2025 Convertible Bonds following the declaration and payment of the 2024 Final Dividend. These adjustments, effective immediately, reflect changes in the conversion price per share, with the 2021 Convertible Bonds adjusted from HK$8.3446 to HK$8.1972, the 2024 Convertible Bonds from HK$5.5 to HK$5.4028, and the 2025 Convertible Bonds from HK$6.325 to HK$6.21. This move is part of the company’s financial strategy to align with market conditions and shareholder interests.

Xtep International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the sportswear industry. The company is known for its production and distribution of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories, focusing primarily on the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: 2.63%

Average Trading Volume: 13,984,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$15.06B

