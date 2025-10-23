XRF Scientific Limited Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from XRF Scientific Limited ( (AU:XRF) ) is now available.

XRF Scientific Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Vance Stazzonelli. The change involved an acquisition of 5,912 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his total holdings in the company. This adjustment in shareholding reflects ongoing investment and confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:XRF) stock is a Buy with a A$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XRF Scientific Limited stock, see the AU:XRF Stock Forecast page.

More about XRF Scientific Limited

XRF Scientific Limited operates in the scientific industry, focusing on the production and supply of equipment and chemicals used for sample preparation and analysis. The company serves markets requiring precise analytical results, such as mining, construction, and research laboratories.

Average Trading Volume: 260,422

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$297.4M

Learn more about XRF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue