XR Immersive Tech Faces Filing Delays, CEO and CFO Restricted

XR Immersive Tech Inc. ( (TSE:VRAI) ) just unveiled an update.

XR Immersive Tech Inc. has announced a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements and related documents for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, resulting in a management cease trade order (MCTO) for its CEO and CFO. The company is working diligently to complete the filings by June 30, 2025, and assures stakeholders that no material changes have occurred since the initial announcement of the delay.

More about XR Immersive Tech Inc.

XR Immersive Tech Inc. is a leader in artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, specializing in creating immersive experiences that blend physical and digital worlds. The company delivers transformative solutions that redefine digital health, entertainment, education, and enterprise.

Average Trading Volume: 5,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.66M

