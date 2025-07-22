XPS Pensions Group Executives Sell Shares, Maintain Strong Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from XPS Pensions Group Plc ( (GB:XPS) ) is now available.

XPS Pensions Group announced that its Co-Chief Executive Officers, Paul Cuff and Ben Bramhall, sold a significant number of ordinary shares on 21 July 2025, while still maintaining substantial holdings in the company. This transaction is part of their ongoing management of personal investments and does not affect their commitment to the company, as they continue to hold a large percentage of their salaries in shares and unvested options. The sale was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, and the company remains focused on its core operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:XPS) stock is a Buy with a £4.01 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XPS Pensions Group Plc stock, see the GB:XPS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:XPS is a Outperform.

XPS Pensions Group demonstrates a strong overall performance, driven by robust financial metrics and strategic corporate actions. The stock is well-supported by positive technical indicators and an attractive valuation. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions and stakeholder engagement, further strengthen its market position, presenting a compelling investment opportunity with a solid score of 78.

More about XPS Pensions Group Plc

XPS Pensions Group is a leading consulting and administration business focused on UK pension schemes and insurers. The company combines expertise, insight, and technology to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers, providing advice and administration services to UK insurance companies. XPS manages pensions administration for approximately 1.2 million members and offers advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors, including 86 schemes with assets over £1 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 822,163

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £774.2M

