XPON Technologies Requests Trading Halt Amid ASX Price Query

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. ( (AU:XPN) ) has issued an update.

XPON Technologies Group Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker XPN, has requested a trading halt on its securities. This halt is pending a response to an ASX price query, ensuring that trading does not occur in an uninformed market. The halt will remain until the company releases its response or until normal trading resumes on November 5, 2025.

More about XPON Technologies Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,921,083

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell



