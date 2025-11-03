XPON Technologies Announces Director’s Shareholding Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. ( (AU:XPN) ) has issued an announcement.

XPON Technologies Group Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest notice involving James Olsen. The changes include the acquisition and transfer of shares, resulting in CMB Capital Pty Ltd holding 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and JAOBQ Pty Ltd holding 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This adjustment in shareholding may impact the company’s governance and stakeholder interests.

More about XPON Technologies Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,921,083

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

For an in-depth examination of XPN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue