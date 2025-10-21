XORTX Therapeutics Announces US$1.1 Million Direct Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc ( (TSE:XRTX) ) has provided an update.

On October 21, 2025, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for a registered direct offering, expected to raise US$1.1 million. The proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, with the offering expected to close on or about October 22, 2025, pending customary conditions and TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:XRTX) stock is a Buy with a C$14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XORTX Therapeutics Inc stock, see the TSE:XRTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:XRTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:XRTX is a Underperform.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc faces significant challenges with no revenue and consistent losses, leading to a low financial performance score. Technical analysis indicates a neutral to bearish outlook, which, along with poor valuation metrics, weighs down the overall stock score. However, potential advancements in FDA discussions for gout treatment provide a glimmer of hope for future revenue generation, but current financial and compliance risks remain substantial.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:XRTX stock, click here.

More about XORTX Therapeutics Inc

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for gout and progressive kidney disease. The company has three clinically advanced products: XRx-026 for gout, XRx-008 for ADPKD, and XRx-101 for acute kidney and organ injury related to respiratory virus infections. Additionally, XORTX is working on a pre-clinical program, XRx-225, for Type 2 diabetic nephropathy.

Average Trading Volume: 10,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.73M

See more insights into XRTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue