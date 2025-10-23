XORTX Secures $1.1 Million in Direct Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

XORTX Therapeutics Inc ( (TSE:XRTX) ) has issued an update.

On October 21, 2025, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for a registered direct offering of 1,746,631 common shares at $0.63 per share, expected to close on October 22, 2025. The offering aims to raise $1.1 million in gross proceeds, which will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. This financial move is part of XORTX’s strategy to strengthen its operational capabilities and advance its clinical programs, potentially enhancing its position in the pharmaceutical industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:XRTX) stock is a Buy with a C$14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on XORTX Therapeutics Inc stock, see the TSE:XRTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:XRTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:XRTX is a Underperform.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc faces significant challenges with no revenue and consistent losses, leading to a low financial performance score. Technical analysis indicates a neutral to bearish outlook, which, along with poor valuation metrics, weighs down the overall stock score. However, potential advancements in FDA discussions for gout treatment provide a glimmer of hope for future revenue generation, but current financial and compliance risks remain substantial.

More about XORTX Therapeutics Inc

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for gout and progressive kidney disease. The company has three clinically advanced products: XRx-026 for gout, XRx-008 for ADPKD, and XRx-101 for acute kidney and organ injuries related to respiratory virus infections. Additionally, XORTX is working on a pre-clinical stage program, XRx-225, targeting Type 2 diabetic nephropathy. The company aims to improve health outcomes by targeting aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to reduce uric acid production.

Average Trading Volume: 11,008

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.42M

