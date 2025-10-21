XORTX Receives Nasdaq Notification for Bid Price Deficiency

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

XORTX Therapeutics Inc ( (TSE:XRTX) ) has provided an update.

On October 20, 2025, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. announced it received a notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as its shares were below US$1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. This notification does not currently affect the company’s Nasdaq listing, and XORTX has 180 days to regain compliance. The company is exploring options to address this issue, while its TSX Venture Exchange listing remains unaffected.

Spark’s Take on TSE:XRTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:XRTX is a Underperform.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc faces significant challenges with no revenue and consistent losses, leading to a low financial performance score. Technical analysis indicates a neutral to bearish outlook, which, along with poor valuation metrics, weighs down the overall stock score. However, potential advancements in FDA discussions for gout treatment provide a glimmer of hope for future revenue generation, but current financial and compliance risks remain substantial.

More about XORTX Therapeutics Inc

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for progressive kidney disease and gout. The company has three clinically advanced products in development, including XRx-026 for gout, XRx-008 for ADPKD, and XRx-101 for acute kidney and organ injury associated with respiratory virus infections. Additionally, XORTX is working on a pre-clinical stage program, XRx-225, for Type 2 diabetic nephropathy, targeting aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to reduce uric acid production.

Average Trading Volume: 10,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$5.73M

