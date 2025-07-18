Xinyi Solar Issues Negative Profit Alert Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Xinyi Solar Holdings ( (HK:0968) ) has issued an announcement.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited has issued a negative profit alert for the first half of 2025, anticipating a significant decrease in net profit by 56% to 66% compared to the same period in 2024. This decline is mainly due to reduced average selling prices of solar glass products caused by an oversupply in the market, and the recognition of impairment losses on certain non-operational solar glass production facilities. Despite these challenges, the company notes an improvement over the second half of 2024, driven by increased sales volume from a surge in solar installations in China and reduced raw material and energy costs.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0968) stock is a Sell with a HK$1.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xinyi Solar Holdings stock, see the HK:0968 Stock Forecast page.

More about Xinyi Solar Holdings

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, primarily operating in the solar industry. The company focuses on the production of solar glass products, which are essential components for solar installations.

Average Trading Volume: 87,732,161

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$26.69B

See more data about 0968 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue