Xinyi Solar Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Xinyi Solar Holdings ( (HK:0968) ) has issued an announcement.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 1, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0968) stock is a Sell with a HK$1.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xinyi Solar Holdings stock, see the HK:0968 Stock Forecast page.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the solar energy industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of solar glass and related products, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on sustainable energy solutions.

