Xinyi Solar Holdings Reports Decline in 2025 Interim Earnings

Xinyi Solar Holdings ( (XNYIF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Xinyi Solar Holdings presented to its investors.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, a company primarily engaged in the production and sale of solar glass products and the development and operation of solar farms, operates within the renewable energy sector with production facilities located in China and Malaysia. In its latest interim earnings report for the first half of 2025, Xinyi Solar reported a revenue of RMB10,931.8 million, marking a 6.5% decrease from the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to equity holders also saw a significant decline of 58.8%, amounting to RMB745.8 million, with basic earnings per share dropping to 8.21 RMB cents from 20.33 RMB cents in the same period last year. The interim dividend per share was reduced to 4.2 HK cents from 10.0 HK cents. Key factors affecting the financial performance included a decline in the average selling prices of solar glass products and impairment provisions for certain idle production facilities. Despite these challenges, the company managed to improve its consolidated results compared to the latter half of 2024. Looking ahead, Xinyi Solar remains focused on leveraging its competitive strengths and market positioning to navigate the complex and volatile solar industry landscape, aiming for sustained growth amidst global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions.

