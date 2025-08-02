Xinyi Glass Holdings Reports Decline in 2025 Interim Earnings

Xinyi Glass Holdings ( (XYIGF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Xinyi Glass Holdings presented to its investors.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, a leading manufacturer in the glass industry, specializes in the production and sales of automobile, architectural, and float glass products across China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The company’s interim financial results for the first half of 2025 reveal a challenging period, with revenue decreasing by 9.7% to RMB 9,821.3 million and profit attributable to equity holders dropping by 59.6% to RMB 1,012.8 million compared to the same period in 2024. Key financial metrics indicate a significant decline in earnings per share by 60.9% and a reduced interim dividend per share by 59.7%. The company’s gross profit margin also fell to 31.6% from 34.2% in the previous year, primarily due to lower average selling prices of float glass products, despite cost-saving measures in raw materials and energy. Looking ahead, Xinyi Glass Holdings remains focused on leveraging its position in the market, supported by government policies on environmental protection and energy-saving construction, to navigate the current economic challenges and pursue growth opportunities in the glass industry.

