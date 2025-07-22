Xinyi Energy Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited ( (HK:3868) ) has issued an announcement.

Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 1, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the recommendation of an interim dividend. This meeting could have implications for the company’s financial performance and shareholder returns, reflecting its ongoing operational strategies and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3868) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:3868 Stock Forecast page.

Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, operating within the energy sector. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing energy solutions and services.

YTD Price Performance: 69.71%

Average Trading Volume: 33,633,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.81B

