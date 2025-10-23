Xinhua Winshare Declares Interim Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co ( (HK:0811) ) has provided an update.

Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co., Ltd. announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.19 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2025, approved on October 23, 2025. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.095276, with a payment date set for December 23, 2025. The announcement includes details on withholding tax for non-resident shareholders, with a 10% tax rate applicable to both enterprise and individual shareholders residing outside of China. This dividend announcement reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategies and provides insights into its fiscal health and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0811) stock is a Buy with a HK$12.00 price target.

More about Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co

Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co., Ltd. operates in the publishing and media industry, focusing on providing a range of publishing services and media products. The company is known for its extensive involvement in the publication of books, periodicals, and digital media, catering primarily to the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,395,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$17.49B



