Xingye Alloy Materials Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Rising Costs

Xingye Alloy Materials Group Limited ( (HK:0505) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Xingye Alloy Materials Group Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected 25% decrease in profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This decline is attributed to increased labor costs due to new hires and salary adjustments, higher depreciation costs from new equipment acquisitions, and the impact of the Chinese government’s cancellation of export tax rebates on certain copper products, affecting overseas sales. The company is in the process of finalizing its interim results, which are expected to be published by the end of August 2025.

Xingye Alloy Materials Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the alloy materials industry. The company focuses on producing various alloy products, with a significant market presence in both domestic and overseas sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 139,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$916.2M

