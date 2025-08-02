Xenia Hotels & Resorts Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc ( (XHR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc presented to its investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts across the United States, focusing on top lodging markets and key leisure destinations. The company owns 30 hotels and resorts comprising 8,868 rooms in 14 states, operated under renowned brands such as Marriott, Hyatt, and Hilton.

In its second quarter of 2025, Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported a strong financial performance, with net income attributable to common stockholders reaching $55.2 million, or $0.56 per share. The company also saw a significant increase in Adjusted EBITDAre, which rose by 16.3% compared to the same period in 2024, and Adjusted FFO per diluted share increased by 9.6% year-over-year.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 22.2% increase in Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and a 4.0% rise in Same-Property RevPAR. The company also completed the sale of the Fairmont Dallas for $111.0 million and repurchased nearly 3 million shares of its common stock, reflecting strategic capital allocation decisions. Additionally, Xenia declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share.

Looking ahead, Xenia’s management remains optimistic about the second half of 2025, with expectations of strong group business demand, particularly in the fourth quarter. The company has increased its full-year guidance for Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO, reflecting its strong performance in the second quarter and a stable outlook for the remainder of the year.

