Xenia Hotels & Resorts Faces Challenges Amid Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Faces Challenges Amid Earnings Call

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Faces Challenges Amid Earnings Call

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc ((XHR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent earnings call for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. painted a picture of a challenging operating environment. While there were some positive developments, such as strong group demand and individual property performance, these were overshadowed by a net loss, weak market performance in Houston, and reduced expectations for the fourth quarter. The overall sentiment was cautious, reflecting the difficulties the company faces in the current market landscape.

Strong Group Demand

Group demand remained robust throughout the third quarter and is expected to continue into 2026. The company reported strong group room revenues already on the books, indicating a positive outlook for this segment of their business.

Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Performance

The Grand Hyatt Scottsdale has shown significant year-over-year growth, contributing to a 0.9% increase in same-property RevPAR when excluding Houston assets. This property continues to be a bright spot in Xenia’s portfolio.

RevPAR Growth

For the first nine months of 2025, Xenia’s same-property portfolio achieved a 3.7% increase in RevPAR. This growth was driven by an 80 basis points higher occupancy and a 2.4% increase in the average daily rate, showcasing the company’s ability to optimize its pricing strategy.

Food & Beverage Revenue Increase

The third quarter saw a 3.7% increase in same-property total RevPAR, largely due to a significant increase in food and beverage revenue. This highlights the importance of ancillary revenue streams in boosting overall performance.

W Nashville F&B Relaunch

Xenia has entered into an agreement with the Jose Andres Group to operate food and beverage outlets at W Nashville. This relaunch is expected to add $3 million to $5 million to the hotel’s EBITDA, marking a strategic move to enhance profitability.

Net Loss Reported

The company reported a net loss of $13.7 million for Q3 2025, underscoring the financial challenges it faces. This loss reflects the broader difficulties in the market and specific underperforming segments.

Houston Market Challenges

The Houston market has been a drag on portfolio performance due to tough comparisons from last year’s hurricane-related demand lift. This has negatively impacted Xenia’s overall results.

Overall EBITDA Margin Decline

Xenia’s hotel EBITDA margin decreased by 60 basis points. Excluding the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale, EBITDA decreased by 7.8% with a 160 basis points margin decline, indicating pressure on profitability.

Reduced Fourth Quarter Expectations

The company has slightly reduced its expectations for the fourth quarter, with lower RevPAR guidance. This adjustment reflects the anticipated challenges in the market.

Leisure Demand Softness

As anticipated, leisure demand softened, impacting overall performance. This trend highlights the ongoing volatility in consumer travel behavior.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, Xenia Hotels & Resorts provided a detailed outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond. Despite the net loss, the company achieved an Adjusted EBITDAre of $42.2 million and an adjusted FFO per share of 23¢, an 8% decrease from the previous year. The company anticipates a full-year same-property RevPAR increase of 4% and projects adjusted EBITDAre at $254 million. Looking ahead to 2026, Xenia expects robust group demand, supported by 35% of group room nights already booked, and strong citywide convention demand in several markets. Additionally, the company plans to invest approximately $90 million in property improvements, including a significant renovation of the food and beverage operations at W Nashville.

In conclusion, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. faces a challenging environment, with mixed results across its portfolio. While there are positive signs in group demand and specific property performances, the overall sentiment remains cautious due to financial losses and market challenges. The company’s forward-looking guidance reflects a strategic focus on leveraging group demand and enhancing property offerings to drive future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement