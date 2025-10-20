XD Inc. Grants Share Options to Key Personnel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

XD, Inc. ( (HK:2400) ) just unveiled an announcement.

XD Inc. announced the grant of 143,694 share options under its Share Option Plan to eligible participants, including directors and employees, with an exercise price of HK$71.37 per share. This grant, particularly the allocation of 122,500 options to the company’s chairman and CEO, Mr. HUANG Yimeng, underscores the company’s commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its market positioning by incentivizing key personnel.

More about XD, Inc.

XD Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the technology sector. It focuses on developing and providing digital entertainment services, including online gaming, and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 3,833,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$33.82B

