Xcel Energy’s Rate Increase Approved by Wisconsin Commission

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Xcel Energy ( (XEL) ) has issued an announcement.

In March 2025, Northern States Power Company-Wisconsin, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy, filed for a multi-year rate increase with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. On November 6, 2025, the Commission verbally approved a rate increase, resulting in an estimated $126 million rise for electric utilities and $22 million for natural gas utilities over the next two years. The final decision is expected in December 2025, with new rates effective January 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (XEL) stock is a Buy with a $85.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xcel Energy stock, see the XEL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on XEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XEL is a Neutral.

Xcel Energy’s overall score reflects strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, offset by financial challenges such as declining profit margins and high leverage. The company’s focus on renewable energy and infrastructure investment supports long-term growth prospects.

To see Spark’s full report on XEL stock, click here.

More about Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc. operates in the utility industry, providing electric and natural gas services. The company focuses on delivering reliable energy to its customers and is involved in various regulatory proceedings to adjust rates in response to operational and market conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,741,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $48.03B

For a thorough assessment of XEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue