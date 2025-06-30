Xcel Energy Seeks $44 Million Rate Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 30, 2025, Northern States Power Company, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy, filed for a $44 million electric rate increase with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, aiming for a 15% hike based on a 2024 test year. If approved, this would lead to a 3% average annual residential bill increase over 2016-2026, potentially impacting stakeholders and the company’s financial positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (XEL) stock is a Hold with a $66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xcel Energy stock, see the XEL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on XEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XEL is a Neutral.

Xcel Energy’s overall score reflects stable financial performance and robust operational efficiency, though weighed down by recent revenue declines and negative cash flow due to high capital expenditures. Technical indicators suggest short-term weakness, and while the valuation is fair, it lacks compelling attractiveness. The company’s strategic investments and regulatory successes provide a positive outlook, supported by confidence in leadership and enhanced financial flexibility.

More about Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc. is a utility company primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates in several states, providing energy services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Average Trading Volume: 3,825,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $39.09B

