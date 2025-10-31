Xcel Energy Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Outlook

Xcel Energy ( (XEL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Xcel Energy presented to its investors.

Xcel Energy Inc., a prominent player in the utility sector, is known for its commitment to providing reliable electric and natural gas services across multiple states in the U.S., with a strong focus on infrastructure investment and renewable energy integration.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Xcel Energy revealed a decrease in GAAP diluted earnings per share to $0.88 from $1.21 in the previous year, while ongoing diluted earnings per share remained relatively stable at $1.24 compared to $1.25 in 2024. The company also reaffirmed its 2025 ongoing earnings per share guidance and initiated guidance for 2026, reflecting its strategic focus on long-term growth.

Key financial highlights include a year-to-date increase in ongoing diluted earnings per share to $2.84 from $2.69 in 2024, driven by higher recovery of infrastructure investments despite increased depreciation, interest charges, and operating expenses. Xcel Energy’s ongoing earnings were bolstered by its strategic infrastructure investment plan aimed at meeting rising energy demand and advancing carbon reduction goals.

Looking ahead, Xcel Energy remains committed to its long-term growth objectives, targeting earnings per share growth of 6-8% and dividend growth of 4-6%. The company continues to prioritize customer affordability while modernizing and expanding its energy infrastructure, positioning itself for sustained success in the evolving energy landscape.

