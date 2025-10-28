Xbrane Biopharma’s Siavash Bashiri Sells Shares to Repay Loan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xbrane Biopharma AB ( (SE:XBRANE) ) has provided an update.

Xbrane Biopharma AB announced that Siavash Bashiri, a member of its management team, has sold 14,733 shares to repay a loan taken during the 2024 rights issue. Despite the sale, Bashiri remains a committed long-term employee and shareholder, retaining 18,367 shares, which are his largest private financial investment. This move underscores his continued confidence in Xbrane’s future prospects.

More about Xbrane Biopharma AB

Xbrane Biopharma AB is a company that develops biological drugs using a patented platform technology, which allows for significantly lower production costs compared to competitors. The company has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting an estimated EUR 23 billion in annual peak sales of the respective reference products. Its lead candidate, Ximluci®, has market authorization approval in Europe and was launched in 2023. Xbrane is headquartered in Solna, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

