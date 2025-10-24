Xali Gold Expands in Peru with Acquisition of Pico Machay Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xali Gold Corp. ( (TSE:XGC) ) has provided an update.

Xali Gold Corp. has entered into an agreement to acquire Minera Calipuy S.A.C, which owns the Pico Machay Gold Project in Peru, from Pan American Silver Corp. This acquisition marks a significant step for Xali Gold as it aims to enhance its operations in Peru’s prolific gold-silver belt. With a historic resource already identified and a favorable gold price environment, the project offers immediate value and potential for expansion. Xali Gold plans to update resource estimates and explore additional targets to increase production potential, leveraging its expertise and local partnerships.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:XGC is a Underperform.

Xali Gold Corp.’s stock score is low due to significant financial instability, including zero revenue and high leverage. Technical indicators show neutral momentum, while valuation metrics are unfavorable. Recent corporate events indicate potential for exploration and strategic growth, but the current financial position heavily weighs down the overall score.

Xali Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold projects. The company is expanding its presence in Peru, a country known for its rich epithermal gold-silver deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 161,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.99M

