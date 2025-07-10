WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results Review

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

WuXi XDC Cayman, Inc. ( (HK:2268) ) just unveiled an announcement.

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2268) stock is a Buy with a HK$60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WuXi XDC Cayman, Inc. stock, see the HK:2268 Stock Forecast page.

More about WuXi XDC Cayman, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 5,571,030

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$52.99B

See more insights into 2268 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue