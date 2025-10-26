WuXi AppTec Releases 2025 Third Quarterly Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2359) ) has provided an update.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, prepared in accordance with PRC Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards. The report, which adheres to the regulatory requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, emphasizes the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in its financial disclosures. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2359) stock is a Buy with a HK$106.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2359 Stock Forecast page.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It specializes in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and offers services as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), providing comprehensive drug manufacturing services, process development, and customized research and development services.

Average Trading Volume: 8,623,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$329.4B

