WuXi AppTec Completes HK$7.65 Billion H Share Placement to Fuel Global Expansion

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2359) ) just unveiled an announcement.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. announced the successful completion of placing 73,800,000 new H shares under a General Mandate, raising net proceeds of HK$7.65 billion. The funds will primarily be used to accelerate global expansion and capacity construction, with a smaller portion allocated for general corporate purposes, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on growth and strengthening its market position.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The company focuses on providing comprehensive laboratory and manufacturing services to support the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

