WPP Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2025

WPP ( (WPP) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 1, 2025, WPP announced that as of July 31, 2025, its issued share capital consisted of 1,091,394,251 ordinary shares, with 12,591,893 held in Treasury, resulting in 1,078,802,358 total voting rights. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on WPP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WPP is a Neutral.

WPP’s overall stock score reflects improved financial performance and attractive valuation, tempered by bearish technical signals and cautious guidance. The company’s strong cash flow and strategic focus on AI and data offer potential for long-term growth, but current macroeconomic challenges and high leverage pose risks.

More about WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company that leverages creativity to foster better futures for its people, planet, clients, and communities.

Average Trading Volume: 422,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.78B

