WOTSO Director Increases Stake in Company

An announcement from WOTSO Property ( (AU:WOT) ) is now available.

WOTSO announced a change in the director’s interest, with Joseph Glew acquiring 54,025 ordinary securities through an on-market acquisition. This change reflects a slight increase in the director’s stake, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and stability, which may reassure stakeholders about the company’s direction.

More about WOTSO Property

WOTSO is a stapled entity comprising Ostow Limited, WOTSO Property Trust, and Planloc Limited, operating in the property industry. The company focuses on property management and investment, providing flexible workspace solutions and managing property assets.

Average Trading Volume: 17,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$97.05M

