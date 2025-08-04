WORLD HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Exceeds Q2 Forecasts Amid Strong Sector Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from WORLD HOLDINGS CO.,LTD ( (JP:2429) ) is now available.

WORLD HOLDINGS CO., LTD. reported a significant improvement in its second-quarter financial results for 2025, surpassing earlier forecasts. The company’s success was driven by strong performance in its human resources education business, particularly in the semiconductor sector, and effective cost management in its real estate operations. Despite these positive results, the company remains cautious due to potential impacts from U.S. tariff policies, maintaining its full-year performance outlook.

More about WORLD HOLDINGS CO.,LTD

WORLD HOLDINGS CO., LTD. operates in the human resources education and real estate sectors, focusing on the semiconductor industry and property sales.

Average Trading Volume: 37,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen43.19B

Find detailed analytics on 2429 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue