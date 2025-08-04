World Chess PLC Launches ‘The Tower’ to Revolutionize Online Chess Engagement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

World Chess PLC ( (GB:CHSS) ) has provided an update.

World Chess PLC has launched ‘The Tower,’ a new player progression system on its platform, aiming to enhance user engagement by providing a structured, motivational environment for online chess. This system allows players to earn Progress Points for rewards, climb through named Floors, and integrate with FIDE-recognized games, creating a bridge between casual and professional play. The Tower is integrated with Algorand blockchain to ensure secure and portable player progression data, and it is positioned as a strategic platform for future developments, including tournament formats and player recognition systems.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHSS is a Neutral.

World Chess PLC’s overall stock score reflects significant financial performance challenges, including declining revenues and high leverage, which are the most significant risk factors. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and valuation metrics highlight concerns due to the company being unprofitable. While corporate events show some positive strategic moves, they are overshadowed by financial and market sentiment challenges.

More about World Chess PLC

World Chess PLC is a leading chess gaming and entertainment company and the official commercial partner of the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE). The company reinvents chess for the modern consumer through its platform worldchess.com, offering FIDE-recognized ratings online, organizing prime-time television chess leagues like Armageddon, and creating innovative chess clubs. World Chess has also organized major World Chess Championship Matches and secured significant chess media deals. The company’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker LSE:CHSS.

Average Trading Volume: 678,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £13.39M

