World Acceptance Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

World Acceptance ( (WRLD) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, World Acceptance Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, highlighting a 1.5% year-over-year growth in outstanding loans, marking the first growth since September 2022. Despite a net loss per diluted share of $0.38 due to early bond redemption expenses and portfolio growth investments, the company reported increased interest, fee, and insurance income, a 6.2% rise in its customer base, and strategic financial adjustments such as amending its revolving credit facility and establishing a $175 million warehouse facility. The quarter also saw a decrease in net income compared to the previous year, influenced by share-based compensation expenses and early redemption costs, but the company anticipates improved results in fiscal 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (WRLD) stock is a Buy with a $200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on World Acceptance stock, see the WRLD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WRLD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WRLD is a Outperform.

World Acceptance’s strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and cash flow generation, is a key strength. The positive technical indicators and optimistic earnings call further support the stock’s outlook. However, high leverage and a lack of dividend yield are notable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on WRLD stock, click here.

More about World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing small-loan consumer finance solutions. The company is known for its personal installment loan services and has a significant presence in the United States, with a network of over 1,000 branches.

Average Trading Volume: 48,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $978.1M

For an in-depth examination of WRLD stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue