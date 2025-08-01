WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Changes Independent Auditor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from WORK Medical Technology Group LTD ( (WOK) ).

On July 29, 2025, WORK Medical Technology Group LTD’s board approved the change of its independent auditor from WWC, P.C. to HTL International, LLC, effective July 30, 2025. This decision follows a period without disagreements or reportable events with the previous auditor, WWC, indicating a smooth transition in the company’s auditing processes.

Spark’s Take on WOK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WOK is a Neutral.

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD faces significant financial challenges with declining revenue, high leverage, and operational inefficiencies, contributing to a low financial performance score. Technical analysis provides some short-term optimism, but long-term indicators remain weak. The lack of valuation metrics further clouds the investment outlook.

More about WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on the development and provision of innovative medical solutions. The company is based in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China.

Average Trading Volume: 1,168,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $43.92M

