Woori Financial Group Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Woori Finance Holdings Co ( (WF) ) has shared an update.

Woori Financial Group reported its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a significant decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter, with a 41.04% drop, but a 7.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Despite the revenue decline, the net income for the quarter increased by 37.48% year-over-year, reflecting improved profitability. Woori Bank, a subsidiary of Woori Financial Group, also reported a decrease in revenue by 58.69% from the previous quarter and 19.75% from the same quarter last year. However, the bank’s net income showed a decrease of 19.71% compared to the previous quarter, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability amidst declining revenues.

Spark’s Take on WF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WF is a Neutral.

Woori Finance Holdings Co’s overall stock score reflects strong valuation metrics and a stable technical outlook. However, financial performance concerns, particularly in profitability and cash flow management, weigh on the score. The earnings call provided a balanced view with strategic improvements offset by income and expense challenges.

More about Woori Finance Holdings Co

Woori Financial Group Inc. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking and financial products through its subsidiaries, including Woori Bank. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial services in Korea and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 46,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.17B

