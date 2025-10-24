Woori Financial Group Announces Cash Dividend for Q4 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Woori Finance Holdings Co ( (WF) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 24, 2025, Woori Financial Group’s board of directors approved a resolution for a cash dividend of KRW 200 per common share, with a record date set for November 10, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to providing returns to its shareholders and enhancing dividend predictability. The total dividend payout amounts to KRW 146.8 billion, which is based on the company’s outstanding common shares. This move is likely to impact investor confidence positively and could influence the company’s market positioning by demonstrating financial stability and shareholder value focus.

More about Woori Finance Holdings Co

Woori Financial Group Inc. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking and financial products. The company is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 47,771

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.32B

