Woodbois Limited Faces Potential Delisting Amid Adviser Change

Woodbois ( (GB:WBI) ) just unveiled an update.

Woodbois Limited, a company whose shares are traded on AIM, has announced a change in its Nominated Adviser. The company has appointed a new adviser, Allenby Capital Limited, which has accepted the role and resigned from its previous position. Currently, trading of Woodbois’ shares is suspended due to the delay in releasing its final results for the year ending December 31, 2024. If a new Nominated Adviser is not appointed within a month, the company’s shares may be delisted from AIM, highlighting the urgency for Woodbois to resolve this issue.

More about Woodbois

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.87M

