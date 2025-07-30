Wole Coaxum Resigns from Selective Insurance Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Selective Insurance Group ( (SIGI) ) has shared an update.

On July 30, 2025, Wole Coaxum resigned from Selective Insurance Group‘s Board of Directors to focus on his role at Mobility Capital Finance Inc. His departure, which was not due to any disagreements with the company, leaves the board with 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent. Coaxum’s resignation is acknowledged by Selective’s leadership, who express gratitude for his contributions and confidence in the company’s strategic direction and ability to deliver value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (SIGI) stock is a Hold with a $85.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Selective Insurance Group stock, see the SIGI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SIGI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SIGI is a Outperform.

Selective Insurance Group’s strong financial foundation and strategic initiatives are tempered by operational challenges and weak technical indicators. The company’s valuation metrics suggest caution, but recent corporate events provide a positive outlook for financial flexibility and growth.

More about Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for ten property and casualty insurance companies, rated ‘A+’ by AM Best. It offers standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks through independent agents and provides flood insurance via the National Flood Insurance Program’s Write Your Own Program. The company is recognized as a leading insurance group and a top employer, with accolades such as Forbes Best Midsize Employers and Great Place to Work® certification.

Average Trading Volume: 477,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.77B

